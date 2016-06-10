AI Playbook

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a set of computer science techniques that, as Stanford professor Andrew Ng is fond of saying, gives your software super powers.

Building on our Primer on Artificial Intelligence, this microsite is intended to help newcomers (both non-technical and technical) begin exploring what's possible with AI. We've met with hundreds of Fortune 500 / Global 2000 companies, startups, and government policy makers asking: "How do I get started with artificial intelligence?" and "What can I do with AI in my own product or company?"

This site is designed as a resource for anyone asking those questions, complete with examples and sample code to help you get started.

While there are dozens of excellent tutorials available on the web (once you've figured out what library or API you want to use - we've listed a few of our favorites in the Reference section), we felt a pre-tutorial -- a “Chapter 0” if you will, was missing: something that would help you survey the landscape broadly; to give you a sense of what's possible; and help you think about how you might use artificial intelligence techniques to make your software smarter, your users happier, and your business better.

While this playbook is written for a general audience, we've written some sample code and shared both the code and data sets on GitHub to encourage those who want to play with some software to do so. Please send us feedback at a16z-ai-playbook@a16z.com